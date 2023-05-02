News & Insights

Aramco in talks with Sinopec, Total for $10 bln gas deal -Bloomberg News

May 02, 2023 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - Refining giant Sinopec Corp 0386.HK and French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA are among the companies holding talks with Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco 2222.SE to invest in the Jafurah development in Saudi Arabia, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

