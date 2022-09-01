Aramco could take a stake in Renault's future thermal engine unit -Le Monde

Aramco could take a stake in Renault's future thermal engine unit, Le Monde reported on Thursday, after Reuters reported this week that the French carmaker was eying a partnership between Geely and an unspecified oil company to take a majority stake in the unit. [nL1N3070DJ]

"According to our information, it is the Saudi company Aramco", the French daily said in an article on its website.

