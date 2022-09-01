Aramco could take a stake in Renault's future thermal engine unit -Le Monde

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Aramco could take a stake in Renault's RENA.PA future thermal engine unit, Le Monde reported on Thursday, after Reuters reported this week that the French carmaker was eying a partnership between Geely and an unspecified oil company to take a majority stake in the unit.

"According to our information, it is the Saudi company Aramco", the French daily said in an article on its website.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by David Goodman )

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.