Aramco CEO says further share sale is a government decision

Yousef Saba Writting by Shakeel Ahmad Reuters
Published
DUBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Oil giant Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE Chief Executive, Amin Nasser, on Monday said that any further sale of the company's shares is for the government to decide.

The company is working on increasing maximum capacity in a sustainable way, Nasser said, adding that global regulators and policymakers need to have much better dialogue with the oil industry.

