News & Insights

Aramco base oil unit Luberef's profit surges in first quarter

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

May 04, 2023 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Saudi oil giant Aramco's 2223.SE base oil subsidiary Luberef said on Thursday its net income rose by nearly half in the first quarter despite a drop in revenue, mainly due to lower feedstock prices resulting in higher crack margins.

Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company, known as Luberef, posted net income of 446 million riyals ($118.92 million) for the first quarter, up from 303 million riyals a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The company, which listed 30% of its shares in an IPO in December, reported revenue of nearly 1.8 billion riyals, down about a third from the first quarter of 2022.

The higher profit was "mainly driven by an increase in base oil prices of 6% and a reduction in feedstock prices by 46% compared to (the) same quarter last year," Luberef said.

"This positive increase (was) offset partially by a reduction in sales volume by 14% compared to (the) same quarter last year," it added.

Luberef's shares were down 0.7% at 0748 GMT at 114.4 riyals. They are trading above the IPO price of 99 riyals a share.

($1 = 3.7504 riyals)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.