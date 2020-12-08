Aramco, Baker Hughes Form JV - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aramco and Baker Hughes (BKR) announced the formation of a 50/50 Joint Venture to develop and commercialize a broad range of non-metallic products for multiple applications in the energy sector. The JV is based on a shareholders agreement signed in February. Both companies signed a memorandum of understanding to create a non-metallics JV in July 2019.

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. The JV supports Saudi Arabia's efforts to expand its commercial ecosystem and promote domestic investment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.