Aramco and Sonatrach cut LPG official selling prices by 23-26%

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

March 31, 2023 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by Damir Khalmetov for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco 2222.SE and Algeria's Sonatrach lowered April official selling prices (OSPs) for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by 23-26% compared with March, traders said.

The drop was because LPG prices have fallen worldwide owing to rising supply of propane and butane on global markets, they said.

Aramco's April OSP for propane is down $165 at $555 a tonne PRO-OFFCL-SA while the OSP for butane dropped by $195 to $545 BUT-OFFCL-SA.

Sonatrach's OSP for propane eased by $145 to $495 a tonne PRO-OFFCL-DZ while butane decreased by $180 to $510 BUT-OFFCL-DZ.

Aramco's OSPs for LPG are used as a reference for contracts to supply the product from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region. Sonatrach's OSPs for LPG are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean, Black Sea region and Turkey.

(Reporting by Damir Khalmetov Editing by David Goodman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

