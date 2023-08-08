News & Insights

Markets
ARMK

Aramark Shares Rise On Improved Earnings Above View

August 08, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aramark (ARMK), food service, facilities, and uniform services provider, are rising more than 5% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Earnings for the quarter increased to $338.48 million, or $1.29 per share from $40.33 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Aramark reported adjusted earnings of $95.29 million or $0.36 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.34 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $4.749 billion from $4.127 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $4.59 billion.

ARMK, currently at $40.10, has traded in the range of $30.72 - $45.72 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARMK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.