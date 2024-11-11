Aramark sees FY25 adjusted EPS growth 23%-28% y/y

FY25 consensus $1.92. Sees FY25 organic revenue growth 7.5%-9.5% y/y, consensus $18.53B. Sees FY25 leverage ratio ~3.0x vs. 3.4x at end of FY24.
- Aramark reports Q4 adjusted EPS 54c, consensus 53c
- Aramark raises quarterly dividend 11% to 10.5c per share
- Aramark announces $500M share repurchase program
