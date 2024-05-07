Aramark Reports Better Than Expected Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Aramark (ARMK) released its fiscal second quarter financial results on Tuesday, reporting adjusted earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.

The company reported adjusted net income of $76.60 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $4.20 billion from $3.92 billion last year.

Looking ahead, Aramark raised its full-year outlook for organic revenue growth, citing the company's strong performance in the first half of fiscal 2024

