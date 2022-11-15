Aramark Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Aramark (ARMK) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $75.8 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $35.42 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Aramark reported adjusted earnings of $123.715 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.6% to $4.390 billion from $3.551 billion last year.

Aramark earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $75.8 Mln. vs. $35.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.29 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $4.390 Bln vs. $3.551 Bln last year.

