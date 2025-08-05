Aramark Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Aramark (ARMK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $71.78 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $58.13 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Aramark reported adjusted earnings of $106.55 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $4.626 billion from $4.376 billion last year.

Aramark earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $71.78 Mln. vs. $58.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $4.626 Bln vs. $4.376 Bln last year.

