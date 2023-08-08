Aramark Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Aramark (ARMK) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $338.48 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $40.33 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Aramark reported adjusted earnings of $95.29 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $4.749 billion from $4.127 billion last year.

Aramark earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $338.48 Mln. vs. $40.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.29 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q3): $4.749 Bln vs. $4.127 Bln last year.

