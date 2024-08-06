Aramark Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Aramark (ARMK) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $58.13 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $286.61 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Aramark reported adjusted earnings of $82.90 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.3 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $4.376 billion from $4.053 billion last year.

Aramark earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $58.13 Mln. vs. $286.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.22 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.376 Bln vs. $4.053 Bln last year.

