Aramark Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Aramark (ARMK) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $61.85 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $53.44 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Aramark reported adjusted earnings of $91.79 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $4.279 billion from $4.199 billion last year.

Aramark earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $61.85 Mln. vs. $53.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $4.279 Bln vs. $4.199 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.