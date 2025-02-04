Aramark Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Aramark (ARMK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $105.62 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $28.54 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Aramark reported adjusted earnings of $136.93 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $4.552 billion from $4.408 billion last year.

Aramark earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

