Aramark Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Aramark (ARMK) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $28.536 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $74.151 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Aramark reported adjusted earnings of $108.802 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $4.407 billion from $3.913 billion last year.

Aramark earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $28.536 Mln. vs. $74.151 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.11 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.36 -Revenue (Q1): $4.407 Bln vs. $3.913 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.