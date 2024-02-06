News & Insights

Aramark Q1 Profit Declines, But Beats Estimates - Update

February 06, 2024 — 06:48 am EST

Aramark (ARMK) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $28.536 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $74.151 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Aramark reported adjusted earnings of $108.802 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $4.407 billion from $3.913 billion last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects adjusted income growth of 30 percent to 35 percent, with organic revenue growth of 7 percent to 9 percent.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn income per share of $1.51, on revenue of $17.36 billion, for the year.

Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Aramark Q1 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $28.536 Mln. vs. $74.151 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.11 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.36 -Revenue (Q1): $4.407 Bln vs. $3.913 Bln last year.

