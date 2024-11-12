Aramark price target raised to $44 from $38 at Baird

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann raised the firm’s price target on Aramark (ARMK) to $44 from $38 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said Q4 results generally met expectations across the business, with organic revenue growth decelerating as expected on solid, but expected AOI margins.

