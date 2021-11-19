Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.11

The board of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.11 per share on the 7th of December. The dividend yield is 1.2% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Aramark's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. While Aramark is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 44.0% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. While this means that the company will be unprofitable, we generally believe cash flows are more important, and the current cash payout ratio is quite healthy, which gives us comfort.

Aramark Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NYSE:ARMK Historic Dividend November 19th 2021

Aramark's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The dividend has gone from US$0.30 in 2013 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.44. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.9% per annum over that time. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Aramark's EPS has declined at around 44% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Aramark's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Aramark that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

