Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.11

Aramark's (NYSE:ARMK) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.11 per share on 2nd of March. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.2%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Aramark's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Even though Aramark isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 44.0% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This means that the company will be unprofitable, but cash flows are more important when considering the dividend and as the current cash payout ratio is pretty healthy, we don't think there is too much reason to worry.

NYSE:ARMK Historic Dividend February 5th 2022

Aramark Is Still Building Its Track Record

Aramark's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The first annual payment during the last 8 years was US$0.30 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9% a year over that time. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Aramark's EPS has fallen by approximately 44% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Aramark's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Aramark that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

