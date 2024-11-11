Aramark jumps 7% to $41.93 after Q4 results, FY25 guidance

06:52 EST Aramark (ARMK) jumps 7% to $41.93 after Q4 results, FY25 guidance
- Aramark sees FY25 adjusted EPS growth 23%-28% y/y
- Aramark reports Q4 adjusted EPS 54c, consensus 53c
- Aramark raises quarterly dividend 11% to 10.5c per share
- Aramark announces $500M share repurchase program
