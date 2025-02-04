ARAMARK Earnings Results: $ARMK Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARAMARK ($ARMK) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, beating estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $4,552,090,000, missing estimates of $4,709,536,064 by $-157,446,064.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ARMK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ARAMARK Insider Trading Activity
ARAMARK insiders have traded $ARMK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARMK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAUREN A HARRINGTON (SVP and General Counsel) sold 7,909 shares for an estimated $333,522
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ARAMARK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of ARAMARK stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,292,300 shares (-31.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $204,970,778
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ added 4,457,041 shares (+72.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $172,621,197
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 3,430,131 shares (+70.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $132,848,973
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 3,336,289 shares (-23.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $129,214,472
- JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,274,638 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $88,096,729
- PERMIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP removed 1,984,882 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $76,874,479
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 1,520,708 shares (-95.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,897,020
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ARAMARK Government Contracts
We have seen $5,182,097 of award payments to $ARMK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NCTC GUEST SERVICES: $4,036,420
- MARIPOSA GROVE TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AT YOSEMITE NP: $1,145,677
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
ARAMARK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ARMK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARMK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $50,000 on 09/19.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.