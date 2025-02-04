ARAMARK Earnings Results: $ARMK Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARAMARK ($ARMK) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, beating estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $4,552,090,000, missing estimates of $4,709,536,064 by $-157,446,064.

ARAMARK Insider Trading Activity

ARAMARK insiders have traded $ARMK stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARMK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAUREN A HARRINGTON (SVP and General Counsel) sold 7,909 shares for an estimated $333,522

ARAMARK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of ARAMARK stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARAMARK Government Contracts

We have seen $5,182,097 of award payments to $ARMK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ARAMARK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ARMK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARMK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $50,000 on 09/19.

