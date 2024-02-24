Aramark (ARMK) Price Target Increased by 6.90% to 34.86

The average one-year price target for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been revised to 34.86 / share. This is an increase of 6.90% from the prior estimate of 32.61 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.20% from the latest reported closing price of 31.35 / share.

Aramark Declares $0.10 Dividend

On January 31, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.38 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2024 will receive the payment on February 28, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $31.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.30%, the lowest has been 0.97%, and the highest has been 2.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 810 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aramark. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARMK is 0.23%, a decrease of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 344,151K shares. The put/call ratio of ARMK is 1.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 23,614K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,522K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 28.18% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 19,347K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,539K shares, representing an increase of 40.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 123.72% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 16,913K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 16,899K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,136K shares, representing an increase of 28.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 12,710K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,959K shares, representing an increase of 13.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARMK by 72.00% over the last quarter.

Aramark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aramark proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. It delivers innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. It strives to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Equal Employment Publications and the Disability Equality Index.

