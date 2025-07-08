Is Aramark (ARMK) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aramark (ARMK) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aramark is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 260 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aramark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARMK's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ARMK has gained about 13.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 2.8% on average. This shows that Aramark is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.8%.

For Cipher Mining Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aramark belongs to the Business - Services industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18% so far this year, so ARMK is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cipher Mining Inc., however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 122-stock industry is ranked #52. The industry has moved +7.2% so far this year.

Aramark and Cipher Mining Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aramark (ARMK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.