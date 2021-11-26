Aramark (ARMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Aramark (ARMK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARMK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that ARMK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.91, the dividend yield is 1.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARMK was $35.91, representing a -16.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.12 and a 15.02% increase over the 52 week low of $31.22.

ARMK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). ARMK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.35. Zacks Investment Research reports ARMK's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 552.67%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

