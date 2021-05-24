Aramark (ARMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 25, 2021

Aramark (ARMK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARMK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that ARMK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.15, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARMK was $37.15, representing a -13.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.12 and a 82.91% increase over the 52 week low of $20.31.

ARMK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). ARMK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.22. Zacks Investment Research reports ARMK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -57.98%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

