Aramark (ARMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

Aramark (ARMK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARMK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that ARMK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARMK was $35.69, representing a -17.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.17 and a 269.84% increase over the 52 week low of $9.65.

ARMK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). ARMK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.72. Zacks Investment Research reports ARMK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -71.57%, compared to an industry average of 8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARMK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

