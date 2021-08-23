Aramark (ARMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2021

Aramark (ARMK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARMK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that ARMK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.19, the dividend yield is 1.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARMK was $33.19, representing a -23.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.12 and a 42.08% increase over the 52 week low of $23.36.

ARMK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). ARMK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.08. Zacks Investment Research reports ARMK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -88.24%, compared to an industry average of 11.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARMK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARMK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARMK as a top-10 holding:

Ranger Equity Bear Bear ETF (ARMK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HDGE with an decrease of -0.16% over the last 100 days.

