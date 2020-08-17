Aramark (ARMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Aramark (ARMK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ARMK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ARMK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.99, the dividend yield is 1.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARMK was $24.99, representing a -47.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.22 and a 158.96% increase over the 52 week low of $9.65.

ARMK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). ARMK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.9. Zacks Investment Research reports ARMK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -94.03%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

