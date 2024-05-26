News & Insights

Arafura Secures Key Funding for Nolans Project

May 26, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Arafura Resources Limited (AU:ARU) has released an update.

Arafura Rare Earths Limited has announced a major milestone with Export Development Canada conditionally approving a US$300 million senior debt facility for their Nolans Project, covering 68% of the planned US$775 million financing. This critical funding advances the company towards a final investment decision and highlights the project’s role in diversifying the global NdPr supply, essential for electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies.

