Arafura Secures Key Funding for Nolans Project

Arafura Rare Earths Limited has announced a major milestone with Export Development Canada conditionally approving a US$300 million senior debt facility for their Nolans Project, covering 68% of the planned US$775 million financing. This critical funding advances the company towards a final investment decision and highlights the project’s role in diversifying the global NdPr supply, essential for electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies.

