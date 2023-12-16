Arafura Resources (ASX:ARU) Price Target Decreased by 33.34% to 0.39

The average one-year price target for Arafura Resources (ASX:ARU) has been revised to 0.39 / share. This is an decrease of 33.34% from the prior estimate of 0.59 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.21 to a high of 0.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 144.36% from the latest reported closing price of 0.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arafura Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARU is 0.05%, a decrease of 22.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 96,808K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,487K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,679K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 13,160K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,629K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,250K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARU by 29.47% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 7,762K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,536K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARU by 26.65% over the last quarter.

