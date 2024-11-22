Arafura Rare Earths Updates Governance and Resource Estimates

Arafura Resources Limited (AU:ARU) has released an update.

Arafura Rare Earths Limited has provided an addendum to its 2024 Annual Report detailing governance and internal controls for its mineral resources and ore reserves estimates. The company’s estimates are prepared in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 and verified by competent professionals. Additionally, Arafura disclosed details of its listed options distribution and performance rights issued under an employee incentive scheme.

