Arafura Rare Earths Updates Governance and Resource Estimates

November 22, 2024 — 03:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arafura Resources Limited (AU:ARU) has released an update.

Arafura Rare Earths Limited has provided an addendum to its 2024 Annual Report detailing governance and internal controls for its mineral resources and ore reserves estimates. The company’s estimates are prepared in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 and verified by competent professionals. Additionally, Arafura disclosed details of its listed options distribution and performance rights issued under an employee incentive scheme.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

