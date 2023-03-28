Arafura Rare Earths gets $600 mln loan guarantee from German insurer

March 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Arafura Rare Earths ARU.AX said on Wednesday it received a non-binding letter for a loan guarantee of $600 million from German insurance agency Euler Hermes Aktiengesellschaft to support the development of its rare earths project.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

