Arafura Rare Earths gets $600 mln loan guarantee from German insurer

March 28, 2023 — 09:59 pm EDT

March 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Arafura Rare Earths ARU.AX said on Wednesday it received a non-binding letter for a loan guarantee of $600 million from German insurance agency Euler Hermes Aktiengesellschaft to support the development of its rare earths project.

