Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU) Price Target Increased by 75.00% to 0.36

The average one-year price target for Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU) has been revised to $0.36 / share. This is an increase of 75.00% from the prior estimate of $0.20 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.35 to a high of $0.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.80% from the latest reported closing price of $0.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arafura Rare Earths. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARU is 0.07%, an increase of 2.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 99,241K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,415K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 21,543K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 12,001K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,134K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARU by 24.74% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 8,290K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SETM - Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF holds 6,234K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares , representing an increase of 75.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARU by 219.80% over the last quarter.

