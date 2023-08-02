Arafura Rare Earths (ARAFF) Price Target Increased by 5.95% to 0.54

The average one-year price target for Arafura Rare Earths (OTC:ARAFF) has been revised to 0.54 / share. This is an increase of 5.95% from the prior estimate of 0.51 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.52 to a high of 0.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 156.80% from the latest reported closing price of 0.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arafura Rare Earths. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 57.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARAFF is 0.04%, an increase of 40.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 350.74% to 94,911K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,487K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,756K shares, representing an increase of 92.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARAFF by 838.45% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,679K shares.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 13,160K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,931K shares, representing an increase of 16.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARAFF by 9.30% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,250K shares.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 7,536K shares.

