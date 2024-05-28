Arafura Leadership Speaks at Minerals Conference

Arafura Resources Limited (AU:ARU) has released an update.

Arafura Rare Earths Limited has announced the participation of their Managing Director and CEO, Darryn Cuzzubbo, in the 2024 Australian Critical Minerals Conference in Brisbane, where he delivered a presentation. The news signifies the company’s active involvement and continued interest in the critical minerals sector, which is of interest to investors and the media.

