Arada Developments to raise $100 mln in tap of existing sukuk due 2027 - document

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Arada Developments, the largest developer in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, will raise $100 million in Islamic bonds in a reopening of a transaction that raised $350 million in late May, a bank document showed on Thursday.

The sukuk were launched at a cash price of 99 cents on the dollar. Final price guidance was around 8.386% for the sukuk tap, expected to price later on Thursday.

Arada's debut sukuk sold earlier this year had a coupon of 8.125% and were trading to yield 8.49% at 1025 GMT, data from Refinitiv's Tradeweb showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jan Harvey)

