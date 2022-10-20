Arada Developments in market with tap of existing sukuk - document

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Arada Developments, the largest developer in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, is selling Islamic bonds in a reopening of a transaction that raised $350 million in late May, a bank document showed on Thursday.

Final price guidance was around 8.386% for the sukuk tap, expected to price later on Thursday. Emirates NBD Capital and Standard Chartered are joint global coordinators.

