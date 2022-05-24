Arada Developments hires banks for debut dollar sukuk - document

DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Arada Developments, the largest developer in the UAE's Sharjah, has hired banks to arrange a debut sale of U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU and Standard Chartered Bank STAN.L were hired as joint global coordinators. They are joined by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, Ajman Bank AJBNK.DU, Al Rajhi Capital 1120.SE, Kamco Invest KAMC.KW, Mashreq MASB.DU, Sharjah Islamic Bank SIB.AD and Warba Bank WARB.KW as joint lead managers and bookrunners, the document from one the banks showed.

They will hold investor calls between Tuesday and next Monday, which will be followed by the issuance of benchmark size five-year sukuk, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, Editing by Louise Heavens)

