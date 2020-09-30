World Markets

Arabtec shareholders vote to discontinue company - sources

Contributor
Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Published

Shareholders in Dubai construction company Arabtec Holding voted on Wednesday to discontinue the company and authorised the board to file for an insolvent liquidation, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Dubai construction company Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU voted on Wednesday to discontinue the company and authorised the board to file for an insolvent liquidation, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Shareholders also voted to authorise Arabtec to appoint AlixPartners and Matthew Wilde, or any other person or persons the board considers fit, as liquidator, the sources said.

Arabtec could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David Clarke)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular