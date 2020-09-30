Arabtec shareholders vote to discontinue company - sources

DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Dubai construction company Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU voted on Wednesday to discontinue the company and authorised the board to file for an insolvent liquidation, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Shareholders also voted to authorise Arabtec to appoint AlixPartners and Matthew Wilde, or any other person or persons the board considers fit, as liquidator, the sources said.

Arabtec could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David Clarke)

