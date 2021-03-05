Arabesque makes two senior ESG hires

By Tessa Walsh

Mar 5 (IFR) - ESG investment research and asset manager Arabesque has made two senior ESG appointments as it continues to expand its sustainability and artificial intelligence technology business.

Herman Bril has been appointed as CEO of Arabesque Asset Management from July, and Ulrike Hasselgren is joining immediately as head of Nordics and head of Europe for corporates and sovereigns. Both are joining as partners.

The hires follow the appointment in mid-February of Daniel Klier, HSBC’s former global head of sustainable finance, to lead its data, advisory and research services. Klier was appointed CEO of Arabesque S-Ray and president of the Arabesque Group, effective from June.

Arabesque was established in 2013, and provides technology for sustainable finance, focusing on ESG investment strategies, data and insights for financial decision-making and AI investment technology. Its asset management arm uses mathematical models to scour data to find socially responsible investments, while its S-Ray arm provides data and ESG metrics to assess the sustainability performance of companies.

The firm’s focus on AI applications, data assets and ESG investing highlights the growing ties between technology, digitisation and sustainability that is expected to create the next generation of ESG financial products.

Bril was formerly CIO of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund, and will be responsible for Arabesque’s global asset management business and its AI sustainable investment products, based in London.

Hasselgren was previously global head of sustainability and impact Investment at Danske Bank and will oversee Arabesque’s ESG data and insights services for corporate and sovereign clients in Europe and lead the group’s Nordic activities and expansion. She will be based in Stockholm.

(Reporting by Tessa Walsh)

((tessa.walsh@refinitiv.com, +447990 561296, Twitter @te55ssa))