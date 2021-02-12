Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Arabesque has hired HSBC's global head of sustainable finance, Daniel Klier, to drive its data, advisory and research services as the ESG investment research and asset manager seeks to scale up its global offering.

Klier, who joined HSBC in 2013 as group head of strategy in London, was appointed CEO of Arabesque S-Ray GmbH and president of the Arabesque Group, effective from June 2021.

"Finance is entering one of the most profound decades of change in its history, with sustainability and technology driving transformation of the global marketplace," Klier said.

"Arabesque is uniquely positioned to lead this major transition, combining cutting-edge AI applications, market-leading data assets and ESG investment propositions."

Before joining HSBC, Klier was a partner at McKinsey & Company. Arabesque was founded in 2013 by former Barclays banker Omar Selim.

Arabesque's asset management arm uses maths models to trawl through data to find to find socially responsible investments while its S-Ray arm provides data and ESG metrics to assess the sustainability performance of companies worldwide.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.