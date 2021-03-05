Arabesque Asset Management hires UN pension investor Bril as CEO

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Arabesque Asset Management has appointed the outgoing chief investment officer of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund, Herman Bril, as chief executive.

Bril, who will join Arabesque in July and become a partner at the firm, will be responsible for its global asset management business and be based in London, it said in a statement on Friday.

Arabesque is an independent asset manager that relies on artificial intelligence and sustainability research to drive its quantitative strategies, with assets of $300 million under management.

After joining the UN scheme in 2016, Bril oversaw the development of its sustainable investment strategy and saw total assets under management increase from $52 billion to $82 billion.

Prior to his stint with the UN, Bril was chief financial officer at Cardano Risk Management, head of treasury and capital management at Aegon, and head of asset management and chief investment officer at Syntrus Achmea Asset Management.

Also joining Bril at Arabesque as head of Nordics is Ulrika Hasselgren, former global head of sustainability and impact investment at Danske Bank.

"The emergence of technology has also enabled the integration of sustainability within business and investment processes at a greater scale than ever before, and Arabesque will play a key leadership role in this transition," she said.

