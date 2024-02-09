News & Insights

World Markets

Arab foreign ministers discuss Gaza in Riyadh following Blinken visit to the region

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

February 09, 2024 — 07:24 am EST

Written by Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Elimam for Reuters ->

Adding Arab ministers express support for UNRWA, paragraph 5

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Several Arab foreign ministers discussed the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza at talks in Riyadh, Saudi state media reported on Friday, following a Middle East tour by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that stirred hopes for a long-awaited Gaza truce deal.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called for Thursday's meeting in Riyadh, which included the foreign ministers of Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates along with the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Hussein al-Sheikh, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The Arab ministers emphasised the need to reach an immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza and "the importance of taking irreversible steps to implement the two-state solution," SPA added, referring to Israeli recognition of a Palestinian state.

They also expressed support for the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) after 16 countries suspended their funding to the agency following Israeli claims that a dozen of its employees took part in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The United Arab Emirates foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan called for an intensification of efforts to prevent the expansion of conflict in the region during the meeting, the UAE state news agency said on Friday.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Elimam; Editing by Toby Chopra, Philippa Fletcher and Ros Russell)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.