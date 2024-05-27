News & Insights

ARA US Hospitality Trust Announces Board Reshuffle

May 27, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

ARA US Hospitality Trust (SG:XZL) has released an update.

ARA US Hospitality Trust has announced a change in its Board of Directors, with Ms. Seow Bee Lian stepping down as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director effective 27 May 2024. The company expressed appreciation for Ms. Seow’s contributions during her service. The board’s composition post her resignation has been detailed, with no changes to the Audit and Risk Committee.

