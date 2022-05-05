AR, VR, MR: Meet the Top Players and Products Shaping the Space

If there is one thing that we can all agree upon, it is that reality has been tough for the past two years. We could all use an alternative reality from mask mandates, lockdowns and the horrific war in Ukraine. In this week’s World Reimagined, we are looking at a few of the companies and technologies working to bring you just that, be it through augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) or mixed reality (MR). We will discuss a few of the significant players and devices, and how the technologies are being used.

No conversation about AR, VR and MR would be complete without the company that created the OG of consumer-oriented VR products, Meta Platforms (FB). Its main product is the Oculus Quest headset, which just celebrated its 10-year anniversary last month. Meta acquired Oculus in 2014 for around $2 billion but has been scaling back the Oculus brand name in favor of Quest. The Quest presence is so profound that most VR developers that work across multiple platforms, including Quest, report that most of their customers come through Meta. For example, the game/game building platform Rec Room recently announced that it had passed 3 million monthly active users, with most of those users logging in via Quest 2 headsets.

According to The Information, Meta is planning to release four new headsets between now and 2024, starting with its first “Project Cambria” product known as “Arcata,” which is a high-end VR and MR headset that is described as a device for the future of work. It is expected to be released around September, with an estimated price tag in the $800 range. The second version of Cambria is expected to launch in 2024 and is code-named Funston.

During Meta’s earnings call last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Cambria “will be more focused on work use cases and eventually replacing your laptop or work setup.”

The high-resolution image quality is expected to be suitable for reading text, with the idea that people can use it to send emails or code. Keep in mind that typing on a virtual keyboard or any meaningful gesturing will require detailed finger movement recognition, which is currently not widely available on the consumer market. Meta also plans to release two new versions of its lower-priced Quest (today around $299 for the 128GB version), internally code-named Stinson and Cardiff in 2023 and 2024.

Following the release of its Ray-Ban smart glasses last September, Meta is also hoping to get its first AR glasses into consumers’ hands by 2024, delivering what CEO Mark Zuckerberg calls the “holy grail” device that will “redefine our relationship with technology.” These glasses, referred to as Project Nazare, are viewed within Meta as a way to sidestep the power that Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG) have due to their dominance in the mobile phone market because the first version is reportedly designed to work independently from a mobile phone. Instead, it will rely on a wireless, phone-shaped device that handles the heavy lifting from a processing perspective. This is a long-term play for the company, given that it has already spent billions in developing them and expects the bill of materials alone for each device to initially be in the thousands of dollars. Sales expectations are in the low tens of thousands for the first generation with no price yet decided upon. The company is also reportedly developing a cheaper version dubbed Hypernova that is also expected to be released in 2024 that will pair with a smartphone and have a smaller feature set.

Meta’s 2024 target for AR glasses looks ambitious when we consider that today, its prototype Mazare glasses are about four to five times heavier than ordinary glasses and roughly two to three times heavier than what many AR component suppliers are targeting. A large portion of that weight is likely coming from the battery. For example, a year ago, Snap (SNAP) released its developer-only glasses with just a 30-minute battery life versus Nazare’s four hours.

The big selling point for Meta’s Cambria is full-color pass-through for a mixed reality experience. This means that outward-facing cameras will show users a high-resolution view of their real-life surroundings that can then be augmented. This also brings up the privacy issue. With outward-facing cameras capturing real-life images, users run the risk of having, for example, the inside of their home recorded. Even if a VR headset doesn’t record those images, its use requires a network connection, providing nefarious actors with a new attack vector or an opportunity to hack their way into the device and potentially tunnel into a user’s other networked devices or do what they like with the images.

The giant of consumer tech, Apple, is also reportedly working on AR glasses and a mixed-reality headset, combining AR and VR in one device. The MR headset is expected to be released either this year or in early 2023, with the glasses coming sometime in 2023.

Another player in the space looking to capitalize on its already substantial presence in corporate meeting rooms is Cisco (CSCO). The company already sells high-end teleconferencing equipment to many of its customers, giving it more than just a foot in the door for its WebEx Hologram service, which was first announced last October. The service is anticipated to be compatible with both Microsoft (MSFT) HoloLens 2 headsets and Magic Leap headsets. While not yet able to provide a perfectly smooth, immersive experience, it is well on its way. Alphabet’s Project Starline is a similar offering but uses a very different approach. Rather than wearing headsets, users sit inside a booth and look at a screen that presents a life-sized image of the other person that appears to be three-dimensional, giving both participants the sense of being physically present with one another.

Microsoft’s HoloLens AR goggles were, according to the company, developed for use in manufacturing, engineering, construction, healthcare and education. A recent article from Business Insider reported that insiders say the company has recently scrapped plans for a successor to the current HoloLens 2, indicating that this may be the end of the road for this product line. Microsoft has agreed to partner with Samsung (SSNLF) on a new MR device, which has reportedly been causing considerable internal friction. The company’s $22 billion U.S. Army contract to create combat-ready AR headsets based on HoloLens appears to be struggling, as the Department of Defense isn’t overly enthused so far with the results.

In March 2021, Microsoft unveiled its new virtual-reality platform, Microsoft Mesh, which can be accessed via its own HoloLens 2 headset, VR headsets, mobile phones, tablets or PCs using any Mesh-enabled app. The idea is to create a virtual meeting platform as an extension of Microsoft Teams in which users project themselves as avatars in virtual space using the avatars taken from the AltspaceVR social network Microsoft acquired in 2017. Eventually, the intention is to support “holoportation,” which would allow people to appear as themselves in virtual space, but then again of us have likely been on at least a few video calls for which we would have preferred to be an avatar version of ourselves.

While one of the primary focuses has been on the global VR gaming market, which by some accounts will reach $12.13 billion this year, but the use cases for VR/AR continue to grow. Here are just a few recent examples:

The bottom line is that this is an area with profound potential but also with considerable challenges ranging from battery life and weight to image capture and presentation. There are also questions about price points, one for early consumer adopters and the one that will drive wide spread adoption for both consumers, companies and other institutions. Then there are the all-important hand movement recognition and privacy concerns, but those are topics for another time. We would note how widespread the use cases for the internet have come over the last two years and point out we have just under 23 years until 2045, the year in which Ready Player One is set. Billions are being invested every year in creating alternative realities. The ways in which they can improve our lives is most definitely a world worth reimagining.

