Aquis Exchange Set for Acquisition by SIX Group

Aquis Exchange Plc (GB:AQX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aquis Exchange Plc has announced a recommended cash offer from SIX Exchange Group AG for the entire share capital of Aquis. This acquisition will be executed through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, with shareholders voting on the proposal in December 2024. The deal, deemed beneficial by Aquis directors, is expected to finalize by Q2 2025, subject to necessary approvals.

For further insights into GB:AQX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.