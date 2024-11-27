News & Insights

Aquis Exchange Set for Acquisition by SIX Group

November 27, 2024 — 06:34 am EST

Aquis Exchange Plc (GB:AQX) has released an update.

Aquis Exchange Plc has announced a recommended cash offer from SIX Exchange Group AG for the entire share capital of Aquis. This acquisition will be executed through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, with shareholders voting on the proposal in December 2024. The deal, deemed beneficial by Aquis directors, is expected to finalize by Q2 2025, subject to necessary approvals.

