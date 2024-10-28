News & Insights

Aquirian Limited to List New Shares on ASX

October 28, 2024

Aquirian Limited (AU:AQN) has released an update.

Aquirian Limited has announced the issuance of 80,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, set to be quoted from October 25, 2024. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme, highlighting the company’s commitment to rewarding its workforce. This move may attract interest from investors looking for companies that prioritize employee engagement.

