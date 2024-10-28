News & Insights

Stocks

Aquirian Limited Issues New Securities, Ensures Compliance

October 28, 2024 — 05:39 pm EDT

Aquirian Limited (AU:AQN) has released an update.

Aquirian Limited has issued new securities without requiring disclosure to investors under the Corporations Act, while ensuring compliance with relevant legal provisions. This move underscores Aquirian’s commitment to transparency and adherence to regulations as it continues to provide innovative mining solutions globally.

