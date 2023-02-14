Aquilo Capital Management Now Owns 7.50% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

Fintel reports that Aquilo Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.68MM shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.32MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.37% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 320.00% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pieris Pharmaceuticals is $7.14. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 320.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.70.

The projected annual revenue for Pieris Pharmaceuticals is $15MM, a decrease of 46.57%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pieris Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 7.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PIRS is 0.09%, a decrease of 23.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.13% to 38,951K shares. The put/call ratio of PIRS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bvf holds 5,080K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 4,135K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,666K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares, representing an increase of 85.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIRS by 99.41% over the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 3,515K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,223K shares, representing an increase of 8.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIRS by 29.00% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,441K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,530K shares, representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIRS by 54.96% over the last quarter.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers and develops Anticalin protein-based drugs to target validated disease pathways in a unique and transformative way. Its pipeline includes inhalable Anticalin proteins to treat respiratory diseases and immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor microenvironment. Proprietary to Pieris, Anticalin proteins are a novel class of therapeutics validated in the clinic and by partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. Anticalin® is a registered trademark of Pieris.

